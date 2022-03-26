First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

FTXL stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

