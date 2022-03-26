First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Up 868.6% in March

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,900 shares, a growth of 868.6% from the February 28th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,620,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after buying an additional 134,054 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 433,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,913 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $829,000.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

