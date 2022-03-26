First Trust Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period.

