First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FYX)

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

FYX stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $85.22 and a one year high of $101.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares during the period.

