First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

FIXD stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,111,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,317,000.

