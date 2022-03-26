First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Cut by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,023 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.18. 531,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,638. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

