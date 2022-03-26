First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 28th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 166,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $49.18 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

