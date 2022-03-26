First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ:TUSA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $48.34. 64 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

