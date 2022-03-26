First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

FKU opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3,731.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares during the period.

