Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.10

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.82). Foresight 4 VCT shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.82), with a volume of 778 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.54 million and a PE ratio of 5.12.
Foresight 4 VCT Company Profile (LON:FTF)
Read More
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight 4 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight 4 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.