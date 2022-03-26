Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
FRTA opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Forterra has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.
Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forterra (FRTA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.