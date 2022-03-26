Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

FRTA opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Forterra has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 95,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.