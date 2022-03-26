Fortis (TSE:FTS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.20

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.20 and traded as high as C$60.48. Fortis shares last traded at C$60.34, with a volume of 901,605 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. CSFB increased their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities cut Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$59.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 17,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.50, for a total transaction of C$1,032,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,775,213.50. Insiders have sold 42,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,440 in the last three months.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

