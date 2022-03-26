Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Issues Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 8,861,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 31,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 51,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 198,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

