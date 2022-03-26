Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 2,118 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Masco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Masco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 32.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

