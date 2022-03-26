Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 39 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

NSC traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.36. 898,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

