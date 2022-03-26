Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 2,399 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Popular by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 105,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,486 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

