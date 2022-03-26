Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 994 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $144.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.16 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

