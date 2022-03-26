Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at $42,768,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 822.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Premier by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after buying an additional 566,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Premier by 890.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after buying an additional 510,228 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PINC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. 679,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,637. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

