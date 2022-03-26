Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.30.

FDX opened at $226.56 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

