Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

