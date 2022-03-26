Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 2,358 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,698,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.