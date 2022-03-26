Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,247,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750,002. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.91. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $118.40 and a 52 week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

