Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 86,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,644,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,142,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,717. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.63 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.