Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $223.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day moving average of $204.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

