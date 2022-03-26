Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after acquiring an additional 625,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

