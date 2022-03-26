Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,521 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.43. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

