Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 153 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

