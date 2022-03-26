Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 37.2% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.