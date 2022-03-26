Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 838 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 101.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.27. 2,310,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,796. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.