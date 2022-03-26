Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

CONE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $90.36. 1,586,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,815. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $90.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

