Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

FOXF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.74. 268,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,764. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $93.42 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 165.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

