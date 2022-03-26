Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 115,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,746,636 shares.The stock last traded at $11.36 and had previously closed at $11.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -21.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 28,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 128,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Frontier Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Frontier Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

