FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:FCN traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $151.57. 84,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,489. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.87 and a 200-day moving average of $145.75. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

