FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $564,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after acquiring an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

