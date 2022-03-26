FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

