FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.