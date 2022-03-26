FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 80 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $148.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.