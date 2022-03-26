FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $458.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $315.67 and a one year high of $490.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

