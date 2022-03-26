Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $687.32

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 687.32 ($9.05) and traded as low as GBX 607 ($7.99). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 624 ($8.21), with a volume of 21,511 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSTA shares. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.85) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 664.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 686.73. The company has a market capitalization of £382.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.