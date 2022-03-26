FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kering SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($890.11) to €785.00 ($862.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($820.88) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.
Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.
