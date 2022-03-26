FY2022 EPS Estimates for AAR Corp. Boosted by Truist Financial (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) – Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AAR in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AAR stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66. AAR has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 497,216 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.