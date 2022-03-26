FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hengan International Group Company Limited Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hengan International Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hengan International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIY opened at $23.10 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hengan International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

