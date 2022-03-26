FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BTSDF opened at $1.15 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International (Get Rating)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.