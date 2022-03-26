FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REFI. Compass Point started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. It offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

