FYDcoin Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $3,691.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 581,422,870 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

