Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of GLMD stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.94.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.