Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

