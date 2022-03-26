GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.