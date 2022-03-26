GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GDS. StockNews.com raised GDS to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.07.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of GDS by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,767,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of GDS by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

