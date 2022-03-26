Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Down 82.7% in March

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Geberit stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. Geberit has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $650.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

