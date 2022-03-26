Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys 415 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 154,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,793,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000.

VCIT stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,339,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,403. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.83 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

